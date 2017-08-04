Europe Cloud Gaming Market by Manufacturers (Nvidia , Ubitus , PlayGiga ,Crytek GmbH , PlayKey and Others) to 2022
Description
Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Cloud Gaming in Europe Market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sony
GameFly (PlayCast)
Nvidia
Ubitus
PlayGiga
Crytek GmbH
PlayKey
Utomik (Kalydo)
51ias.com (Gloud)
Cyber Cloud
Yunlian Technology
Liquidsky
Blacknut SAS
Alibaba Cloud
Baidu
Tencent Cloud
Ksyun (Kingsoft)
LeCloud
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Type 1
Type 2
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
PC
Connected TV
Tablet
Smartphone
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Cloud Gaming Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Type 1
1.2.2 Type 2
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 PC
1.3.2 Connected TV
1.3.3 Tablet
1.3.4 Smartphone
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Sony
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Sony Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Sony News
2.2 GameFly (PlayCast)
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 GameFly (PlayCast) Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 GameFly (PlayCast) News
2.3 Nvidia
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Nvidia Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Nvidia News
2.4 Ubitus
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Ubitus Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Ubitus News
2.5 PlayGiga
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 PlayGiga Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 PlayGiga News
2.6 Crytek GmbH
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Crytek GmbH Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6.4 Business Overview
2.6.5 Crytek GmbH News
2.7 PlayKey
2.7.1 Profile
2.7.2 Cloud Gaming Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 PlayKey Cloud Gaming Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7.4 Business Overview
2.7.5 PlayKey News
………..CONTINUED
