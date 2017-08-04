Europe Cloud Gaming Market by Manufacturers (Nvidia , Ubitus , PlayGiga  ,Crytek GmbH , PlayKey  and Others) to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Europe Cloud Gaming Market 2017 Top Manufacturers, Production , Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022”.

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cloud Gaming in Europe Market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

51ias.com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

Blacknut SAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1

Type 2

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

