B2C E-Commerce Industry Research on Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Supply & Demand Risk Forecast 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of exchanging goods and service for a price or conducting transactions over internet is called E- commerce or electronic commerce or EC. Under typical B2C business transaction, a consumer decides the requirement, looks out for the requirements from available items on website, compares products and other conditions for purchase and places the order.

Market Outlook

The global market of E-commerce is largely driven by increasing usage of smart phones and desktop coupled with growing penetration of internet subscriptions across the globe. The ongoing improvement of ICT infrastructure in regions like Africa and South America provide numerous opportunities for the B2C E-commerce market to grow over the forecasted period. Other factors propelling the B2C E-Commerce market include increasing population base coupled with rising disposable incomes and rising living standard. In addition, easy availability of diverse variety of products such as books, apparel, cosmetics among many others largely contribute to the market growth. However, some issues such as limited interaction between retailer and consumer, threat of security over internet and need of a continuous supply of high-speed internet service are few factors restraining market growth.

Geographic Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the global market of B2C E-commerce owing to factors like growing middle classes, increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet subscriptions, strengthening of virtual infrastructure and budding of global players. Similarly North America too is expected to contribute to the global growth of B2C E-commerce market due to increase in spending, expansion of e-retailers in new applications like grocery and growth in m-commerce sales.

Research Methodology

Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of B2C E- Commerce. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

Thirdly, B2C E- Commerce Market has been segmented on the basis of product and geography as follows:

By Product

Apparel and Accessories

Travel

Electronics

Books, Music

Health

Others

By Device

PCs

Smart Phone

Tablet

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Players

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Inc, Aliexpress.com, Alibaba.com, Souq.com, and Ebay Inc.

