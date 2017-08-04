C4ISR Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Europe C4ISR Market

Description

"C4ISR is a military terminology, it is by the C2 (Command, Control) evolved, usually translated as command automation system. It is abbreviated of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance.

C4ISR system to provide military information command and management system, improve command efficiency. Now C4ISR has become the nerve center of modern army.

Kosovo war is the first large-scale military use of C4ISR system by US."

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the C4ISR in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Lockheed Martin Corporation 
Boeing 
Raytheon 
Northrop Grumman Corporation 
L-3 Communications Holdings 
Elbit Systems 
BAE Systems 
Thales Group 
Harris Corporation 
DRS Technologies

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
Germany 
UK 
France 
Russia 
Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Command & Control 
Communications 
Computers 
Intelligence 
Surveillance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Land Based System 
Naval Systems 
Air Force System 
Space System

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 C4ISR Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Command & Control 
1.2.2 Communications 
1.2.3 Computers 
1.2.4 Intelligence 
1.2.5 Surveillance 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Land Based System 
1.3.2 Naval Systems 
1.3.3 Air Force System 
1.3.4 Space System 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

wiseguyreports

