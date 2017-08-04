Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Special Steel Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.

Special Steel Market 2017

Executive Summary

Special steel is distinguished from other types of steel of similar composition by its unusual purity, which is a result of either the smelting and deoxidation or the special pouring and treatment methods.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Special Steel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arcelor Mittal

NSSMC

JFE

POSCO

ThyssenKrupp AG

Hyundai

Voestalpine

U. S. Steel

DAIDO Steel

Aichi Steel

Sandvik

SSAB

Sanyo

Timken Steel

Ovako

Nippon Koshuha

TISCO

Shagang Group

Nanjing Steel

CITIC

Dongbei Special Steel

HBIS

Baosteel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gear Steel

Bearing Steel

Alloy Steel

Spring Steel

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Auto Industry

Machinery Industry

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

Other



