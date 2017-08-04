Special Steel Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Special Steel Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.
Executive Summary
Special steel is distinguished from other types of steel of similar composition by its unusual purity, which is a result of either the smelting and deoxidation or the special pouring and treatment methods.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Special Steel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Arcelor Mittal
NSSMC
JFE
POSCO
ThyssenKrupp AG
Hyundai
Voestalpine
U. S. Steel
DAIDO Steel
Aichi Steel
Sandvik
SSAB
Sanyo
Timken Steel
Ovako
Nippon Koshuha
TISCO
Shagang Group
Nanjing Steel
CITIC
Dongbei Special Steel
HBIS
Baosteel
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Gear Steel
Bearing Steel
Alloy Steel
Spring Steel
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Auto Industry
Machinery Industry
Petrochemicals & Energy Industry
Other
