Determined Pakistani Inquiries Into The Panama Papers
The Panama Papers continues to spark interest as far the east is from the west. The money safe havens are being identified in part, because of the collaborative efforts of academic and government analytical minds. The advanced skills that these people and organizations bring to the table continues to measure the companies against inconstancies with the respective international guidelines for operating a trust off shore. The time is growing shorter for companies which provide protection of funds associated with different nations, groups and individuals who choose to facilitate these types of actions.
Klaus Schmitt, Leading Edge Radio Network, Switzerland
