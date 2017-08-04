Europe Contact Center 2017 Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Europe Contact Center 2017 Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022”.
Europe Contact Center Market 2017
Executive Summary
A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise's overall customer relationship management (CRM).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Contact Center in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Teleperformance
Convergys (Stream)
Sykes Enterprises Inc.
Transcom
Atento
Arvato
West Corporation
Acticall (Sitel)
TeleTech Holdings Inc.
Comdata Group
Serco
Concentrix
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Type 1
Type 2
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Others
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
1 Market Overview
1.1 Contact Center Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Teleperformance
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Teleperformance News
2.2 Convergys (Stream)
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Convergys (Stream) Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Convergys (Stream) News
2.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc.
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Inc. News
2.4 Transcom
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Transcom Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Transcom News
2.5 Atento
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Atento Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Atento News
2.6 Arvato
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
