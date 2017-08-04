Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Europe Contact Center 2017 Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Europe Contact Center Market 2017

Executive Summary

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise's overall customer relationship management (CRM).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Contact Center in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1675603-europe-contact-center-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teleperformance

Convergys (Stream)

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Transcom

Atento

Arvato

West Corporation

Acticall (Sitel)

TeleTech Holdings Inc.

Comdata Group

Serco

Concentrix

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1

Type 2

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1675603-europe-contact-center-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

1 Market Overview

1.1 Contact Center Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Teleperformance

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Teleperformance News

2.2 Convergys (Stream)

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Convergys (Stream) Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Convergys (Stream) News

2.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Inc. News

2.4 Transcom

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Transcom Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Transcom News

2.5 Atento

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Atento Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Atento News

2.6 Arvato

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1675603