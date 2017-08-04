PCOS Awareness Association Announces 2nd Annual Reveal the Teal Event on August 26, 2017 in Auburn, WA

PCOS Awareness Association is holding their 2nd Annual “Reveal the Teal” Event, featuring talks, a delicious brunch and networking.

AUBURN, WASHINGTON, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 10,000,000 women suffer from PCOS - Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome – and sadly, only half of them are aware of it. PCOS Awareness Association are working hard to reverse this trend. The latest effort takes place on August 26, 20176 with the organization holding the 2nd Annual “Reveal the Teal” Event, featuring talks, a delicious brunch and lots of networking.

Irregular/absent menstrual periods, infertility, dandruff, oily/acne skin, weight gain, thinning hair, dark patches on skin and pelvic pain – these are just a handful of the symptoms a woman with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (POCS) could experience. Unfortunately, these can also be confused for other health issues leaving POCS unidentified. The good news is there are some organizations working hard to raise awareness of this serious issue, in the hopes women can have it treated more effectively. At the head of this fight has been PCOS Awareness Association. In exciting news, the nonprofit organization announced their 2nd annual “Reveal the Real” special event will be held on August 26, 2017 at Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10:00am at Green River Community College's Grand Hall in Auburn, WA – all in an effort to attract much needed attention to this serious health condition.

“We are very excited to see our second annual 'Reveal the Teal' event come together,” commented Megan Stewart, founder of PCOS Awareness Association. “We are going to share significant information, have actress and director Kody Kavitha, known for Outsourced (2010) and Awkward (2011, speaking about her struggles with PCOS, and on top of it have a great time. Don't miss it.”

Also speaking is Genevieve S. Neal-Perry M.D., Ph.D., director of the UW Medicine Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Center and a UW associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

According to the organization, in addition to speakers and brunch, several local vendors will also be present and awesome giveaways.

Please join us at Green River Community College, 12401 SE 320th St Auburn, WA USA.

For more information, be sure to visit http://www.pcosaa.org/events/revealtheteal2017 .

