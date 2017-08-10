Fabric Innovations Wins Consecutive Spectrum Awards For Customer Satisfaction

Florida-based fabric company is a leading supplier to the hospitality industry and continues to earn high praise from satisfied clients.

Our mission is to satisfy our customers’ needs and exceed their expectations with an assortment of products that exemplify beauty and premium quality.” — Gonzalo Leon, Vice President

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabric Innovations has received high praise from satisfied customers, earning the company its third straight prestigious City Beat News (CBN) Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction with the highest possible rating of 5 stars.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses and professionals for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Fabric Innovations is a design-driven fabric company that has been providing bedding, drapery and upholstery fabrics to the hospitality industry since 1997 and is known as a leading supplier of linens, bedding, draperies and custom fabrics to some of the industry’s most prestigious hotels.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fabric Innovations has representatives available to provide service in states around the country. It also offers global procurement programs for companies worldwide. “Whether the goal is to revitalize an existing brand or create a new one, our approach is to develop patterns authentic to the brand by defining the company’s brand strategy, developing visual concepts, and translating such elements into a recognizable and consistent product,” says Deborah Herman, President, CEO, Owner & Founder of Fabric Innovations.

“Our mission is to satisfy our customers’ needs and exceed their expectations with an assortment of products that exemplify beauty and premium quality,” says Fabric Innovation’s Vice President Gonzalo Leon.

Additionally, ensuring its staff is properly trained and equipped to work with customers is a key to its customer satisfaction success. “We have created an open environment that cultures a free flow of ideas to ensure team members receive the essential skills they need to focus on clients and their needs,” says Leon.

With each and every client interaction, Fabric Innovations focuses on its four core values of customer service: Product Awareness, Positive Attitude, Efficiency and Problem Solving. “Being able to address concerns and remedy issues is our main focus in customer service,” says Herman. “Although project needs and client expectations may not always be the same, we endeavor to ensure both are met and surpassed at every turn.”

Having earned its third straight Spectrum Award, Fabric Innovations has demonstrated its abilities to truly serve customers and exceed their expectations. “This award is yet another confirmation of our company’s values and what we have to offer: quality products, experienced hands-on professionals and great customer service,” says Herman.

“Fabric Innovations is one of my favorite companies to work with: says Kelly Santorini, hospitality interior designer in New York. “They always have some of the nicest fabrics to choose from. Fabric Innovations is always one of my first go-to sources when I am designing a new project. Working with them is a must!”

About Fabric Innovations

Fabric Innovations is certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Considered the gold standard, this certification is nationally accepted by thousands of major corporations as well as government entities seeking to do business with women-owned businesses.

Fabric Innovations’ headquarters is located at 3111 Ponce De Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables. For more information, call 305-860-5757 or go online to fabricinnovations.com. Visit the company’s Award Page at

https://awards.citybeatnews.com/FABRIC-INNOVATIONS-INC-MIAMI-FL.

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.