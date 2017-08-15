Georgia Mesothelioma Center Now Offers on The Spot Access to The Nation’s Top Mesothelioma Compensation Attorneys for a Recently Diagnosed Pulp/Paper Mill or Factory Worker in Georgia

Pulp and paper mills are big business in Georgia and we want to make certain a person with mesothelioma who was exposed to asbestos at one of these facilities receives the best financial compensation” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering a pulp or paper mill worker in Georgia or their family members on the spot access to the nation’s most skilled attorneys when it comes to financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The Victims Center is urging a person with this rare cancer in Georgia or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so they can discuss how the compensation process works and why it is vital to have a full- time mesothelioma attorney to assist with the compensation process-especially if they were exposed to asbestos at a pulp/paper mill in Georgia. http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Center says, “Pulp and paper mills are big business in Georgia and we want to make certain a person with mesothelioma who was exposed to asbestos at one of these facilities receives the very best possible financial compensation. As we would like to explain anytime to a pulp or paper mill worker with mesothelioma in Georgia if they call us at 800-714-0303 there are pulp/paper mills all over the country and we know specific attorneys who have the experience of getting the best compensation for these types of people.” http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center initiative available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. Their number one passion is making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Georgia gets the very best possible compensation.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Regents University Cancer Center Augusta, Georgia

http://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.