1SEO.com Digital Agency Hosts Local Drop Off for YWCA’s School Drive
The YWCA is one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the country, serving over two million women, girls and their families. They hold a commitment to empowering women and standing up for social justice by staying at the forefront of the most pressing social movements.
1SEO will be hosting a drop off at the Island View Crossing office building at 1414 Radcliffe St. in Bristol, PA until the deadline on August 14. From backpacks, pencils and notebooks to index cards, binders and earbuds, they are accepting all school supplies for the drive.
“We love coming up with different ways of getting involved with the local community and doing our part,” said CJ Bachmann, VP of Operations at 1SEO. “There’s nothing better than generating involvement around a cause that benefits children, especially those who have no other way of getting the supplies they need before school starts.”
Based in Bristol, PA, 1SEO prides itself on being a one-stop shop for all the marketing and advertising needs that a business may have. Whether a company is looking for an agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media marketing, graphic design, web development, video production or reputation management, they can do it all.
With over 80 digital marketing experts, they help companies generate more traffic, leads and conversions by spreading brand awareness and creating engagement across a variety of online platforms. Among other accolades during its eight years in business, 1SEO is one of five agencies shortlisted for the 2017 Google Premier Partner Awards, specifically for the “Display Innovation” category.
To learn more about the school drive or any of the services offered through 1SEO, please call 855-869-3923 or visit their website today.
1SEO.com Digital Agency is a Philadelphia, PA-based digital marketing firm that provides end-to-end solutions for their clientele, which is comprised of hundreds of businesses in countless industries that operate in several sectors, from the niche to the mainstream. Using a full suite of services like search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC), social media optimization (SMO), website design, content writing and email marketing, 1SEO.com Digital Agency helps their clients win online by cultivating online presences and harvesting leads, closes, conversions and profits.
