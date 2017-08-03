Ford Motor Company presented National Veteran Business Development Council’s Founder Award
(l-r) Dan Shipman Ford, Keith King NVBDC, Renee Jones Ford, John Savona Ford, Kathryn McIntyre Ford, Richard Miller NVBDC
“When we first started asking corporations about hiring SD/VOBs it was Ford that told us there are very specific certification standards that would have to be created by any Veteran business certification body and if the NVBDC was going to that body, then we would have to be a 501c-3 nonprofit foundation. They introduced us to the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council and the Great Lakes WBENC people who were kind enough to become our mentors. Ford was there when we did our beta-test of presenting the credential of three Veteran Owned Businesses that we felt met the standards we were taught. They said we got it and go build the organization and they would support us and they have lived up to their promise.
Ford has been and continues to be one of the leading corporations engaging Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses that have been certified by the NVBDC. They were one of the first corporations to capture and track Veteran spend as a part of their total diversity spend. When Ford announced their 2016 $1.1 Billion spend with certified SD/VOBs, or with those whose certification is pending; what we saw is the true value of the NVBDC SD/VOB certification.
Over the past three years, Ford demanded that all SD/VOB suppliers become certified and the amount of the spend with NVBDC certified companies has grown proportionately. We can proudly say that Ford has more than lived up to their promise to support our certified Veteran Businesses and for all of these reasons we are proud to present to the Ford Motor Company our Founders Award”, said Keith King, President of the NVBDC.
