BluePay Enhances Suite of ERP/CRM Plugins with Levels 2 & 3 Processing Capabilities

BluePay is pleased to announce it has completed the addition of Levels 2 and 3 processing functionality to the most recent versions of its ERP/CRM systems.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluePay, an award-winning provider of integrated payment technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has completed the addition of Levels 2 and 3 processing functionality to the most recent versions of its ERP/CRM systems payment processing plugins, including: Magento 2, Microsoft Dynamics GP, NetSuite, QuickBooks Desktop, and QuickBooks Online.

Most small businesses are familiar with Level 1 processing associated with the typical consumer purchase, which provides the bare minimum of information required to process a transaction. With Levels 2 and 3 functionality, this type of processing is typically used by enterprise or B2B organizations and requires additional line item detail with each transaction. Level 2 processing is very similar to Level 1, however there are two additional fields – sales tax and customer code. The number of fields for this level is limited due to the restricted data capture capabilities provided by most hardware point of sale systems. With Level 3 processing, line item detail is equivalent to what would appear on an itemized invoice and inclusive of fields such as tax amount, item description, freight amount, and commodity codes.

By using Levels 2 and 3 processing, businesses benefit from the potential for lower credit card processing rates on corporate or government card purchases; the reduced risk of chargebacks, which are supported by the additional line item detail on each purchase; and the additional reporting capabilities offered on the BluePay Gateway.

Jeff Punzel, Senior Payment Gateway Product Manager at BluePay, said, "We are excited to make Level 3 processing capabilities available to merchants using our existing suite of ERP and CRM payment processing plugins. Merchants using these industry-leading platforms to manage business operations can now take advantage of potentially lower processing rates on certain card types that require product details on credit card purchases."

To see a visual comparison of Levels 1, 2, and 3 processing, click here.

About BluePay: BluePay is a leading provider of technology-enabled payment processing for merchants and suppliers of any size in the United States and Canada. Through physical POS, online, and mobile interfaces, as well as CRM and ERP software integrations, BluePay processes business-to-consumer and business-to-business payments while providing real-time settlement, reporting, and reconciliation, along with robust security features such as tokenization and point-to-point encryption. BluePay is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with offices in Chicago, Maryland, New York, and Toronto. For more information, follow BluePay on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or visit www.bluepay.com.