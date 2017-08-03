Wasabi Network Introduces new 8 x 1G Portable Network Traffic Analyzer
Wasabi Networks Increases 1G Port Density in their Portable Network Traffic Analysis ProductPALO ALTO, CA, US, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasabi Networks today announced that they are increasing the 1G port density of their Portable Network Traffic Analysis product. The new Portable NTA8-P is now capable of full packet capture on 8 x 1Gb ports.
The Portable NTA (Network Traffic Analyzer) product can capture, record and analyze network traffic at 8Gb/s. Disk capacity is 16TB or 32TB. Detailed protocol and bi-directional traffic flow analysis can be performed on captured packets. Captured network traffic can also be exported in PCAP file format for other purposes using external tools.
The Portable NTA is designed to be used anywhere networks needs to be tested in multiple geographic locations. Ease of portability with full NTA Capture feature set is supported.
The increase in port density allows Network Managers to monitor and analyze more Lan segments than before.
Highlights of the 8x1G Portable NTA Capture product
• Packet capture up 8Gb/s with Zero Packet Loss
• Complete Network Monitoring, Traffic Analysis, Packet Capture in one portable unit
• Full Portable solution including Case, HD monitor and keyboard/mouse in one
• Includes wheeled carrying case for ease of mobility
The NTA product range can assist in learning, testing, understanding and monitoring what is going on with the most critical parts of an organizations infrastructure. The NTA feature set can help diagnose problems quickly and ensure uptime of customer facing web pages or services. This is of critical importance to all businesses in the new sharing economy.
About Wasabi Networks: Wasabi Networks develops and markets advanced network monitoring, analysis and packet capture & replay appliances with a focus on cost competitive prices and an easy to use feature set. Wasabi Networks is founded by Jens Christophersen and Thomas Jorgensen. They previously founded the world’s leading Intelligent Network Capture Adapter Company, Napatech.
