Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center is Now Urging an Employee of a Nursing Home to Call About Rewards If Their Employer Is Overbilling Medicare For Services Never Rendered

If you work for a healthcare provider in Mississippi and they are and have been overbilling Medicare please call us at 866-714-6466 so we can discuss reward potential” — Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “If you work for a nursing home, a rehab center, a surgical center, or a hospice provider in Mississippi and your employer is grossly overbilling Medicare for services never rendered or for unnecessary medical procedures please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s explore how you might get rewarded for this type of information. The types of overbilling Medicare issues we would like to hear about include:

* “Billing Medicare as if the healthcare facility was fully staffed and patients were getting their mandatory minimum time per day of treatment-as opposed to billing Medicare as if the facility was fully staffed and patients were receiving little to barely no treatment at all in any community in Mississippi including Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, or Tupelo.

* “A nursing home, skilled nursing facility, a hospice provider or a rehab center billing Medicare for unwarranted or medically unnecessary expensive treatments-because they can. Out of fear of losing their jobs-the medical staff say nothing.

* “Up-coding Medicare bills to more expensive procedures than what were actually done-again with the staff too afraid to say anything about it out of fear of losing their job.” http://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



According to-the Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center, “We would guess in Mississippi there are probably dozens of nursing home, skilled nursing facility, rehab center or hospice provider employees that have the exact type of information we seek. What these special types of people may not know is if your employer has been engaged in these types of practices on a wide scale basis the rewards can be substantial for the whistleblower.

“If you work for a healthcare provider in Mississippi and they are and have been overbilling Medicare please call us at 866-714-6466 so we can discuss reward potential and what might be required to get rewarded. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever seeing what it might be worth?” http://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Mississippi based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Mississippi can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website athttp://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.



