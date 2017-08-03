Worldwide Intraoral Cameras Market is Projected to Grow USD 2450 million by 2023

Intraoral Cameras Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intraoral Cameras Information, By Types (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless Camera, Others), By Software Types (X-Ray Software, Button Capture Software, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics And Others) - Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Intraoral cameras is gaining popularity from last few years because of its advantages in the field of dentistry. USB camera are most widely used cameras. Growing emphasis on dental health and ever increasing use of dental cosmetics favor the demand of intraoral camera across the globe. Number of dental clinics are increasing tremendously in developed and developing countries leads to an increase in the demand of dental equipments. Global Intraoral cameras market was about is expected to reach USD 2450 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Global Intraoral cameras Market Players:

Key players in intraoral cameras market are:

• Danaher Corporation (U.S)

• Sirona Dental System (Germany)

• Carestream Health (US)

• Gendex (US)

• Owandy Radiology (USA)

• TPC Advanced Technology Inc. (US)

• Digital Doc LLC (US)

• DEXIS (US)

• Prodent (US)

Sirona Dental is world’s leading manufacturer of dental equipments an intraoral cameras. Shick 33 is a product manufactured by the company for intraoral imaging. In February, 2016 the company announced a merger with Dentsply creating a company named Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation is an American company operating in five segments namely test and measurement, dental, industrial technology, environmental and life science and diagnostics. In December 2013, the company acquired Gendex division of DENTSPLY International Inc., a company manufacturer of dental imaging products, including intra-oral cameras, intra-oral x-ray machine and digital radiography systems.

Intraoral camera is a small camera that takes the X-ray of the tooth or gums of the patients. It is a pen having disposable sheath. It provides a clear picture of the mouth and teeth which aids the dentist to decide the line of treatment. It is an alternative for traditional dental mirrors which are previous used by the dentists to get the visuals of tooth or gums. It is useful in diagnosing dental conditions like tooth decay and cracked teeth. It is widely used for dental restoration procedure. With the help of intraoral camera the doctor is able to show the picture of tooth or gums on the monitor instead of just explaining the result of diagnosis. These advantages of intraoral camera contribute to an increase in the demand of these cameras. Easy and reliable diagnosis, quality of product and safe use also drive the market growth. Global market of intraoral cameras is expected to reach USD 2450 million in 2023 from USD 1250 million in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 9.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

Global Intraoral cameras market has been segmented on the basis of types of intraoral camera which includes USB camera, fiber optic camera, wireless and other intraoral cameras. On the basis of software types intraoral market is segmented into X-Ray software, button Capture software and other softwares. End users are hospitals, dental clinics and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, intraoral cameras market consists of four regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. America dominates the largest market for intraoral cameras. Increase in awareness about dental health and dental examination devices fuelled the growth of the market in America. Europe is the second largest market. Asia Pacific shows fastest growth in this market. The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

The report for intraoral cameras market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

