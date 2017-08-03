Power Distribution Cables Market is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Of Around 6% CAGR by 2022

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on the global Power Distribution Cables market, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6 % by 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Distribution Cables Market Information Report by Installation (Overhead, Underground & Submarine), by Voltage (Medium, Low), by Users (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Power Distribution Cables are typically used to deliver the electric power, it carries the electricity from transmission tower & delivered it to individual consumers. Due increasing need of electricity, power transmission networks are increases rapidly which ultimately boost the distribution cables market. Increase in industrialization & Urbanization, increase in infrastructure & construction, rising demand for renewable energy are the driving factors for the Power distribution cables market. The Power Distribution Cables market is expected to register a significant growth of around 6% CAGR in the next six years.

Study Objectives of Power Distribution Cables Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Power Distribution Cables Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Power Distribution Cables Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by Installation, by Voltage, and by Users

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Power Distribution Cables Market.

Regional Analysis of Power Distribution Cables

Asia-Pacific region is a major contributor to the Power Distribution cables market and expected to retain its majority by 2022. Rapid expansions in the industrialization, construction & infrastructure activities as well as growing renewable sector in this region, increase the demand for Power Distribution cables. North America held the second position, followed by Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

• Brugg Kabel AG (Switzerland)

• Spina Group (Italy)

• Prysmian Group (Italy)

• General Cable Corporation (U.S.)

• CAE Groupe (France)

• Cavotec (Switzerland)

• SAS Brockskes (Germany)

• ConCab Kabel Ltd. (Germany)

Intended Audience

• Power Distribution Cables manufacturers

• Power cables manufacturing companies

• Utility companies

• Power sector consultants and Investment bankers

• Energy & Power Associations

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

The report for Global Power Distribution Cables Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

