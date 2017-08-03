Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. (OTC Pink: XTRN) CEO to convert company into a Freight Rail Operation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired – August 3, 2017) – Las Vegas railway Express, Inc. (OTC Pink: XTRN) CEO Wayne Bailey announced today that following the failure to get 60% of XTRN shareholders to exchange their shares for a merger with XREE, the company will now proceed on its own to convert Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. (OTC:PINK:XTRN) into a freight handling railroad called Las Vegas Terminal Railway for purposes of operating its developing freight opportunity here in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. We are in the process of bringing on a new Chairman of the Board and freight operator with a freight rail background and to procure freight rail property here in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City for terminal railway operations. We have procured the consultants Railmark to help develop the business plan for this new approach. XTRN has planned the development and operations of a new passenger station to be built for the X Train regular service from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The X Train would pay us a fee for train arrivals, departures and car storage on our tracks. A contract for this station use is being prepared by X Train management.

“XTRN will remain as a public company on its own and will retain the 5% royalty license it has with X Rail Entertainment, Inc.” Bailey said. “We are perfectly located on the midpoint between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.” I will be moving the company headquarters to Salt Lake City, where I reside along with my trading partners and financial sources.”



About Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc.

The company Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the OTC Pink: XTRN symbol. It holds a royalty license from X Rail Entertainment, Inc. for 5% of revenue derived from the use of the X Train brand. The company has been relatively inactive since 2015 when it ran out of cash.

