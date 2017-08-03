PMG360 Acquires EC-BP.com; to Relaunch as Supply Chain Technology News
Supply Chain Technology News will expand editorial focus beyond EDI, encompassing the full gamut of supply chain practices and technologies.
The relaunch will expand the editorial focus beyond EDI. Supply Chain Technology News will encompass the full gamut of supply chain practices and technologies. The newsletter will provide timely and industry-relevant technology news. Supply chain professionals will be able to stay ahead of trends needed to stay ahead of technology as it evolves with the supply chain to optimize for efficiency and profit.
The Supply Chain Technology News website and email newsletter will be helmed by Executive Editor, Scott Koegler. As the former Publisher of EC-BP.com, Koegler has been covering the EDI/supply chain for more than 14 years focusing on manufacturing, wholesale distribution, retail/ecommerce and transportation.
“Working with PMG360 will allow us to take the original vision of serving the supply chain to a new level of involvement,” said Koegler “I look forward to continuing to deliver the best information to our readership and help them stay competitive and reach their marketing goals.”
The acquisition expands the PMG360 business decision maker reach for the small to midsized business (SMB), enterprise resource planning (ERP), professional services, nonprofit, construction manufacturing, wholesale distribution, retail/ecommerce and transportation verticals.
"Supply Chain Technology News adds operations decision makers to our small to midsized business network of online communities and expands our reach in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) that includes the C-Suite (PMG360 Masterfile), Accounting/Finance (The Progressive Accountant) and Value Added Resellers (Bob Scott’s Insights.) We will now be able to reach all of the buyer personas of our ERP customers,” said Kurt Martin, Group Publisher of PMG360. “With Scott’s continued leadership, Supply Chain Technology News remains an invaluable resource for the supply chain professional as well as our marketing partners looking to connect with decision makers and influencers.”
