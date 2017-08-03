Cedar Crest Properties’ Growth in Denver Real Estate Market Spurs Expansion

Real Estate Investment Firm Adds Staff, Office Space

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of its rapid growth in the Denver real estate investment market, Cedar Crest Properties recently expanded its team as well as its office space.

In turn, the company has doubled both its staff and office space since it entered the Denver real estate market four years ago.

“I founded this business with the mission of finding a better way to serve both home sellers and property buyers including builders and developers. We’ve been fortunate to begin to realize that goal as we’ve grown our share of the real estate investment market,” said Jason Nickel, Owner and CEO of Cedar Crest Properties. “Looking forward, I’m excited about the team we now have in place – with our recent additions, I’m confident we’re well-positioned for accelerated growth in this highly competitive industry.”

Cedar Crest’s recent staff additions and promotions include:

• Nina Mohr joined the company as Office Manager. She shoulders customer service duties, translation for Cedar Crest’s Spanish speaking customers, as well as internal clerical work for the company. Her background includes customer service positions as well as work as a law firm paralegal.

• Will Rigdon moved from Office Manager to Dispositions Manager. He now manages the property sales side of the company. With a deep background in real estate, Will spent the bulk of his career prior to Cedar Crest as a commercial and residential real estate appraiser.

The company is also looking to add depth to its sales team and is currently hiring for sales positions.

ABOUT CEDAR CREST PROPERTIES

Denver-based Cedar Crest Properties is a multi-service real estate investment company – they buy, repair, market, hold and sell property. With a focus on acquiring and selling high density infill lots, the company selects properties that align with the needs of their builder and developer partners. The company was founded in 2012, and so far in 2017 it has closed more than $30 million in transactions. Cedar Crest offices at 1509 York St, #2i in Denver. For more information, call 720-307-6390 or visit cedarcrestco.com.