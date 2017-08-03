Aerosol Packaging Market Worth Over $3 Bn In 2017

Issued by ASDReports

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new report, now available on ASDReports, Aerosol Packaging Market Report 2017-2027 :By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Glass, Plastic, Others), By Type (Cylinder, Cans, Others), By Propellant Type (Compressed Gas, Liquefied Gas), By End-User (Personal Care, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Others) & By Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies indicates that the aerosol packaging market will see over $3.1bn in revenue in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said:
“Technically, the term aerosol refers to the suspension of liquid droplets or fine solid particles in a gas, however the term also refers to the packaging utilized to convert the ingredient present inside the container into an aerosol. Container, actuator, valve and cap are the four components utilized in production of aerosols. An aerosol container is a pressurized recipient comprising of a propellant gas, solvents and active ingredients. The propellant gas exerts pressure on the solvent solution and active product, forcing the liquid up through dip tube and the valve when opened, allowing product to be expelled with the propellant into the air in form of foam, paste, droplets or powder. These containers are available in a wide range of volumes and shapes, depending on the product characteristics and the propellant gas utilized. Aerosol packaging offers a safe and efficient means of dispensing consumer products such as deodorants, antiperspirants, hairspray, insecticide, shaving cream, and paints. These dispensers are cost effective as they control the spray pattern, the volume dispensed, concentration of spray and particle size to maximize effectiveness.”

The 170-page report contains 161 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the aerosol packaging market. The key player provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading aerosol packaging submarkets, segmented by material, with forecasts for Steel, Aluminium, Glass, Plastic and others. The market is also segmented by type, with forecasts for Cylinders, Cans and others. The market is also segmented by propellant type, with forecasts for Compressed Gas and Liquefied Gas. Finally, the market is also segmented by end user, with forecasts for Personal Care, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial and others.

The 170-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 Regional and 15 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies’ chapter covering 9 companies leading the aerosol packaging field in detail.

