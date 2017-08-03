Colorado Video Productions to donate more than $20,000 to non-profits throughout state of Colorado

In lieu of spending traditional advertising budget, ColoradoVideo.com to donate $300 to non-profit organizations selected by next 67 customers

FORT COLLINS, CO, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fort Collins video production company has opted to take a more socially-responsible approach to advertising and is taking its $20,000 annual marketing & advertising budget and redistributing it to non-profit organizations throughout Colorado.

The next 67 customers that hire video production services from Colorado Video Productions – www.coloradovideo.com - will have the option of selecting a not-for-profit that Colorado Video Productions will donate $300 towards. The $300 donation will not be passed along to the paying customer, but taken from Colorado Video Productions’ annual advertising budget.

“When I started this company, my goal was to ensure we operate the business in a way that reflects who I am as a person and be socially responsible,” said Jamie Crawford, Owner of Colorado Video Productions LLC.

“Since the best form of advertising is ‘word of mouth’, it makes sense to divvy up our annual advertising budget and redistribute to the many non-profit organizations that make Colorado such an amazing state to live and do business in.”

Between now and August 1, 2018, Colorado Video Productions will donate $300 to the 501(c)(3) registered charity of choice of the company’s next 67 customers who purchase video production services.

“Colorado non-profit organizations can improve the odds of receiving multiple $300 donations by spreading the word of this offer to people and organizations who might be the market for video production services,” said Caroline Tracz, Production Manager, Colorado Video Productions LLC.

“It feels great to give back to the communities that allow Colorado Video Productions to grow and flourish.”

About Colorado Video Productions LLC

Colorado Video Production LLC is an award-winning, full-service video production services company, based out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Our team is passionate about creating impactful videos for businesses, organizations and not-for-profits that inspire viewers and make the world a better place. Colorado Video serves local, national and international markets.

