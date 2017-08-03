Non-Honeycomb Sandwich Panel Core Materials Global Market To Reach $1,021.3 million With 6.8% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Non-Honeycomb Sandwich Panel Core Materials -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Non-Honeycomb Sandwich Panel Core Materials market is accounted for $643.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,021.3 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2023. Rising demand for lightweight materials from end use industries is primarily favouring the non-honeycomb sandwich panel core materials market. Furthermore, growing use of composites in aerospace industry, increasing demand from verticals such as construction, marine and wind energy for structural application, rising need for sustainability in materials and recovery of North American marine industry from economic recession are the factors enhancing market growth. However, complexity in manufacturing process is expected to restrain the market growth.

Wind Energy segment hold the largest share in non-honeycomb sandwich panel core materials end user market. Aerospace industry is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to its wide range of applications such as ceilings, walls, overhead bins and aircraft cabin floor. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market, followed by North America and Europe.

Some of the major market participants in Non-Honeycomb Sandwich Panel Core Materials market are

3A Composites, Armacell International S.A., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Diab Group, Euro-Composites S.A., Evonik Industries AG., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Jinagsu QiYi Technologies Co., Ltd, Kingspan, Metecno Isopan, Paroc Group, Plascore Incorporated, Safal Group and The Gill Corporation.

Material types Covered:

• Balsa

• Foam

• Low Density Foam

• High Density Foam

Verticals Covered:

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Marine

• Transportation

• Wind Energy

• Other verticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Non-Honeycomb Sandwich Panel Core Materials Market, By Material type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Balsa

5.3 Foam

5.4 Low Density Foam

5.5 High Density Foam

6 Global Non-Honeycomb Sandwich Panel Core Materials Market, By Vertical

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerospace

6.3 Construction

6.4 Marine

6.5 Transportation

6.6 Wind Energy

6.7 Other verticals

