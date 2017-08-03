ITpreneurs and The Linux Foundation Partner to Advance Open Source Training and Certification Worldwide

ITpreneurs

ITpreneurs, a leading provider of IT Training content, Partners with the Linux Foundation to offer the Linux Foundation Certifications and Training.

ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Linux Foundation is the most relevant open source software organization in the world, and we are excited to offer their complete courseware portfolio and exams to our global partners. Holding a Linux Foundation credential helps learners accelerate towards a broad range of IT roles and has even become more attractive with Microsoft’s collaborative stance towards Linux and open source." Says ITpreneurs Co-Founder and Strategic Alliances Manager Dimitri van den Broek.

“Partnering with ITpreneurs will make open source training and certification accessible to countless individuals around the world, helping fulfill our goal of enabling anyone who wants training to be able to receive it,” said Linux Foundation General Manager, Training & Certification Clyde Seepersad. “We are excited to work with ITpreneurs to further this mission and help grow the global community of open source professionals.”

As the newest worldwide distributor of the Linux Foundation courseware and certification more than 1000 ITpreneurs partners will have access to the entire Linux Foundation training and certification portfolio providing them the opportunity to increase their portfolio of open source training to their clients.

About ITpreneurs

ITpreneurs is the leading provider of IT training content and services worldwide. Our partners are training and consulting organizations who make use of our library of courseware, certifications, and services to develop the technical and management skills of millions of end learners. The library covers both technical and management competencies for certification and non-certification courses.

To learn more: www.itpreneurs.com