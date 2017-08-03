Wireless Telecommunication Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Wireless Telecommunication 2017 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2021

Summary

Global Wireless Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

- The wireless telecommunications services market is defined here as including cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service. Revenues are based on payments to operators of all of these services for subscriptions and usage. Market volumes represent total numbers of subscribers. Market shares in this report are in terms of subscriber volumes. All currency conversions were carried out at constant 2016 average annual exchange rates.

- The global wireless telecommunication services market had total revenues of $785.9bn in 2016, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.3% between 2012 and 2016.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 6,300.7 million subscribers in 2016.

- Subscription volumes are to follow a decelerated growth trend in future as mobile penetration rates will grow at a slower pace as they approach their peak. Nevertheless, the expansion of mobile internet services will continue to drive the global market value, based on the still expanding 4G network and the roll out of the 5G network over the coming years.

Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wireless telecommunication services market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wireless telecommunication services market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key wireless telecommunication services market players’ global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global wireless telecommunication services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market by value in 2016?

- What will be the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market in 2021?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- Who are the top competitors in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

