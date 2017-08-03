Local Country Artist Releases Second Album “Written in the Parking Lot”.
Local Artist Terry Douglas is releasing his second album "Written in the Parking Lot" and it"s first single to radio "Hot Mess Express"THORNVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 9, 2017: Local Country Music Artist, Terry Douglas releases his second album today. “Written in the Parking Lot”.
This collection of songs is about Love, Forgiveness and a love for this Country. Terry’s first single was released to radio on Aug 4th, 2017. “Hot Mess Express” is a song about appreciating the little things about your girl. Terry’s music is a great blend of Classic Country with a modern feel. The Album was recorded at Tundesigners.com. You can find Terry’s Music on all the download site iTunes, Spotify, Google Music and Amazon and physical copies are available at his website www.terrydouglasmusic.com or at a show.
Notable tracks: “Hot Mess Express”, “Old Glory”, “Ties that Bind”
Terry will be celebrating his release with a CD Release Party at The Ugly Mug, Canal Winchester on Aug 16th from 7-10 pm. Come Join him and pick up a CD.
Don't forget to Request "Hot Mess Express" by Terry Douglas from your local radio station.
