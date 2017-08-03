Insurance Brokers Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

Insurance Brokers Global Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Pune, India, 3rd August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Insurance Brokers Global Industry Almanac 2017”.

Summary

Global Insurance Brokers industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

- The insurance brokers sector is valued in relation to the total brokerage revenue of non-life insurance and reinsurance brokerage firms. All currency conversions have been carried out at constant annual average 2016 exchange rates.

- The global insurance brokers sector had total revenues of $42,775.0m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2012 and 2016.

- The primary insurance segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $39,165.9m, equivalent to 91.6% of the sector's overall value. The reinsurance segment contributed revenues of $3,609.1m in 2016, equating to 8.4% of the sector's aggregate value.

- The growth of the global sector has been mainly driven by the US and the Asia-Pacific sectors. Analytically, the growing demand for insurance products in these sectors has been crucial.

Scope

