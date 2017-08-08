Phosphate Market 2017 – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2022

Phosphate Market

Phosphate Market Research Report, By Product Types, By Application by Production method (Wet Process and furnace process) - Forecast To 2022

The Global Phosphate Market size is expected to cross USD 82.11 billion at CAGR of 2.8% by 2022.

Globally, the market for phosphate is growing due to intensity of competitive rivalry in the Phosphate Market is moderate to high. The phosphate market is witnessing a high growth which is projected to continue in the near future, mainly driven by types of Phosphate utilized, such as Rock, Acid, Fertilizer, and others. The high growth potential of the end-user industries for the above mentioned types is driving the market for Phosphate in Asia.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific has accounted as the leading region in terms of value and volume. China and India contribution to the regional as well as global market is very much appreciated. Addition to this America and Europe has also played a major role in the growth of market.

Key Players for Phosphate Market:

Some of the key players in this market are OCP S.A., Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc, Eurochem, Kazphosphate LLC, OJSC Phosagro AG, Prayon S.A, Solvay-Rohdia, Vale S.A., Akron OAO and others.

Study Objectives of Phosphate Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Phosphate Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Phosphate Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by types, application and regions.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market.

