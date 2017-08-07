Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2017: Analysis, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market

Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Market Information by Application, by End-Use Industries and by Region- Forecast 2022

The key players of global hexagonal boron nitride market include Dalian Jinma Boron Technology GroupInc., 3M Company, Denka Company ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Kennametal Inc.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Market

The key drivers contributing to the growth of Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Market are increasing demand from electronics & metallurgy industries. The increased awareness about environment safety has augmented the demand for such eco-friendly compound with superior lubrication. Boron Nitride is a chemical compound with a very high chemical and thermal stability which is used widely across applications such as personal care products, automotive, aerospace and electronics industries.

Furthermore, the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder products are also extensively used in composites as replacement parts for areas in which high oxidation, longer life and much lower erosion rates are required in replacement parts such as vents, plates and stacks. This fuels the demand for such compound globally. However, Asia- Pacific region is the largest and the fastest growing market due to the high demand from the countries like Japan, China and India. The Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Market is projected to cross USD 825 Million, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% by the end of the forecasted period.

Request Sample Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1811

Key Players:

The key players of Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market include Dalian Jinma Boron Technology GroupInc., 3M Company, Denka Company ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Kennametal Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., HC Starck GmbH, Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd., ZYP Coatings, and Henze Boron Nitride Products AG.

Study Objectives of Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, end-use industries and regions.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market.

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1811

Key Points from Table of Content:

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group Inc.

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financials

10.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.1.4 Business Strategies

10.1.5 Recent Development

10.2 3M Company

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financials

10.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.2.4 Business Strategies

10.2.5 Recent Development

10.3 Denka Company ltd

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financials

10.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4 Business Strategies

10.3.5 Recent Development

10.4 Showa Denko K.K

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financials

10.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.4.4 Business Strategies

10.4.5 Recent Development

10.5 Kennametal Inc.

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financials

10.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.5.4 Business Strategies

10.5.5 Recent Development

Inquire more about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hexagonal-boron-nitride-market-1811

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.