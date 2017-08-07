Conductive Glue Market 2017: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Conductive Glue Market

Conductive Glue Market Research Report, By Types, By Application - Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Conductive Glue Market:

The Global Conductive Glue Market has seen a potential growth over the past few years and as per MRFR analysis, the global market will achieve higher growth during the forecast year. The global market for conductive glue is majorly attributed towards growing electronic industry. Along with this, the increasing need of conductive glue in in the applications such as surface mount devices, wire-tacking, potting and encapsulation, conformal coating has also mounted the demand. Surface mounting devices’ contribution to the global market is quiet impressive and also making it a leading market in the application segment. On the other hand, the major challenges which could hamper the growth would be strict government regulations and fluctuating prices of raw materials. On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific has accounted as the leading region in terms of value and volume. China’s contribution to the regional as well as global market is very much appreciated. Addition to this Japan and South Korea has also played a major role in the growth of APAC market.

Key Players for Conductive Glue Market:

Some of the key players in this market are Henkel, 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chemical, BASF SE, Alent PLC, Kyocera Chemical Corp, Indium Corporation and others.

Study Objectives of Conductive Glue Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Conductive Glue Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Conductive Glue Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by types, application and regions.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market.

