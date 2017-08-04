Tile Adhesive Market 2017: Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export and Revenue by Forecast 2022

Tile Adhesive Market

Tile Adhesives Market Research Report, By Product type and By Application - Forecast To 2022

Market Synopsis of Tile Adhesives Market:

The Global Tile Adhesives Market has observed a noteworthy growth over the past decade due to its increasing demand from residential and non-residential properties. It has been projected that the global tile adhesives market will cross USD 4.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of approximately 10%. The rising demand of tile adhesives in residential properties has augmented its market across the globe and also there has been a boom in the housing residential construction projects in the major regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific which is one of the major growing factors. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading market followed by North America and Europe. APAC is considered as the fastest growing region where the market would be having ample of opportunities due to existing emerging economies and huge number of ongoing construction projects in China, India, Japan and Indonesia.

Key Players for Tile Adhesives Market:

Some of the key players in this market are Ardex Group, Bostik, Terraco, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries, Mapei S.P.A, Laticrete International, Saint-Gobain Weber, Fosroc and among others.

Study Objectives of Tile Adhesives Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Tile Adhesives Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Tile adhesives market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product types, applications and regions.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market.

