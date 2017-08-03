nextLiFi Completes First Public LiFi Demonstration in the Middle East in the Jordanian Capital Amman
Li-Fi data transfer, often referred to as visible light communication (VLC), is achieved by modulating LED’s at a very high rate that is imperceptible to the human eye. Since the visible light spectrum is 10,000 times larger than the radio frequency spectrum, Li-Fi is capable of data transfer speeds around 100 times greater than Wi-Fi and may have an important role to play in solving bandwidth congestion issues as more devices connect for IoT applications.
The CEO of nextLiFi Gary Mackenzie thanked Dr Ghazi Al-Jobor TRC’s Chairman of the Board of Commissioners/CEO for inviting him to Jordan and having the opportunity to demonstrate the company’s Li-Fi technology. Mackenzie added, “the TRC is very forward thinking and appear to be a leader in the Middle East and at the forefront of understanding the technology and implementing Li-Fi applications into urban infrastructure in the coming years ahead. The future of Li-Fi projects currently being discussed in Jordan is an exciting opportunity for us both.”
HE Dr Ghazi Al-Jobor went on to comment “The aim of the experiment is to showcase the vast technological development in the world to all invited parties and TRC’s staff. It is expected that Li-Fi technology will gradually replace Wi-Fi in the coming few years, whereas Jordan aspires to be at the forefront of the countries that adopts this technology as soon as it gets mature; especially that this technology is based on the optimal exploitation of light and its privileges since it is available in most of the world's inhabited sites.”
According to research recently conducted by Global Market Insights Inc., the Li-Fi market revenue is expected to reach USD 75.5 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 80.8% so the future is looking very bright for Li-Fi as the new kid on the block in wireless technologies. In the next 3 years, there shall be noticeable growth in the Li-Fi market size & nextLiFi are poised with an early mover advantage to make significant inroads into the industry, as well as provide real solutions for smart city infrastructure and IoT initiatives.
