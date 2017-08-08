Industrial Hand Gloves Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3% By 2022

Global Industrial hand gloves Market, by product , by material, by application - Forecast 2016-2022.

Key Players: OWA, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The industrial gloves can be disposable as well as reusable based on the working environment. Gloves are generally thicker and used in harsher work environment whereas the disposable gloves are usually used in product protection. Consumer awareness for health and hygiene and workplace accidents are the major factors fuelling the demand for industrial gloves across the globe. Additionally, Product innovation is one of key driver for industrial gloves market. The other factors such as high quality and convenience as well as light weight material driving the market of hang gloves. Moreover North America and Europe is referred as leading consumer for industrial hand gloves. The key strategy adopted by leading market players is product launch. The need of efficient gloves with better grip and convenience are the prime reasons attributing to consistent product launches.

Key Players of Industrial Hand Gloves Market:

• Honeywell Safety Products

• Ansell Ltd.

• Protective Industrial Products Inc.

• Semperit A.G. Holding

• Towa Corporation

• Top Glove

• Shamrock Manufacturing Company

• Globus (Shetland)

• Rubberex.

Market Research Future Analysis:

North America is leading the market of Industrial hand gloves. Shift in focus towards growing worker safety across mining, construction, chemical and manufacturing sectors should drive the growth for the market. Additionally, wearing gloves reduces the relative risk of hand injury and makes it one of the most effective equipment for injury prevention. Whereas, Rapid industrialization in APAC region is anticipated to boost the demand for these products. Occupational safety regulations as well as mandated policies by agencies keep workers’ safety in industries driving the market of industrial hand gloves. The global Industrial hand gloves is expected to grow at CAGR of 3% between years 2016 to 2022.Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of Industrial hand gloves market is estimated to grow at USD 9,798 million by the end of year 2022.

Brief TOC:

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Product

1.3.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Material

1.3.3 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Application

1.3.5 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

