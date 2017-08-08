Orthotic Devices Market Overview, Growth, Supply, Revenue and Forecast 2016-2023

Middle East and Africa Orthotic Devices Market Research Report- Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The Middle East and Africa Orthotic Devices Market has been evaluated as moderately growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Orthotic devices are mainly use to overcome traumatic injuries and restore the body parts. These devices help to relieve inflammation of joints and speed up healing of damaged body parts. Individuals with muscular dystrophy, spinal bifida and scoliosis and joint injuries need orthotic devices for support and rehabilitation. Support, braces or splints which are to prevent, support, align or to correct the functioning of joints. Orthotic braces and support devices are used for shoulder, neck, elbow, wrist and spine. Knee and ankle devices are most widely used in this region.

Further according to the report, changes in lifestyle pattern of people and increase in lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity leading to inflammation of joints are driving the growth of this market. In ME & A, Saudi Arabia is a leading market of orthotic devices.

Middle East and Africa Orthotic Devices Market was about US$ 350 million in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 500 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Key Players for Orthotic Devices Market:

• Alvimedica (Turkey),

• Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (Saudi Arabia),

• Itamar Medical (Israel),

• Alshifa Medical Syringes Manufacturing Co. (Saudi Arabia)

• Jamjoon Hospital Supply (Saudi Arabia).

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: The market for Orthotic Devices in Middle East and Africa is a developing market and is expected to have remarkable growth and demand in the coming future. The large growth of this market is majorly attributed to increased foot and ankle injuries in sports person thus requiring early recovery and providing safety from increased damages to these parts. In Middle East and Africa medical devices have shown tremendous growth, orthotics devices market showing steady growth. In orthotic devices, ankle and knee supporting devices show highest growth followed by spinal orthotics.

Regional Analysis:

In Middle East, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are key regions for orthotic devices market. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for Orthotic devices. United Arab Emirates is second largest market after Saudi Arabia. These two regions are leading in medical devices market which involves orthotic devices, cardio-vascular devices and radiological devices. There is an increasing demand of these devices in Middle East due to increase in lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes. Africa shows slow growth in this market.

Segments:

Middle East and Africa Orthotic Devices market has been segmented

On the basis of types comprising of orthopedic braces and support and Orthotic splints; by anatomical area supported, by material used, by application and by end users.

In Middle East and Africa, orthotics market is segmented into regions namely Middle East, Africa and rest of Middle East and Africa on the basis of end users which consists of sports, medical use and others.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market Factor Analysis

Continue……….

