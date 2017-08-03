Antimicrobial Additives Market 2017–Share, Growth, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2022

Antimicrobial Additives Market

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Information by Product, by application and by End-use - Forecast to 2022

The Global Antimicrobial Additives Market size was valued at around USD 3 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 4.3 Billion at CAGR of 7% by 2022.” — Market Research Future

Market Synopsis of Antimicrobial Additives Market

The key drivers of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market are the growth of the packaging in various end-use industries such as healthcare, construction, food & beverages, among others. The demand for such additives is driven to a great extend from the APAC nations. The lands of India, Japan and China have seen rapid economic growth in line with urbanization and population growth. The regions promise a potential growth in Antimicrobial Additives which are used across all the major sectors.

The inorganic additives accounts for the major market share mainly due to the increasing demand for silver-based antimicrobial additives. The market is expected to see similar results by the end of the forecasted period. Furthermore healthcare is the largest application of such additives due to their integrated and lasting hygienic antimicrobial protection to products such as breathing circuits, endoscopes, etc. The Global Antimicrobial Additives Market size was valued at around USD 3 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 4.3 Billion at CAGR of 7% by 2022.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market report include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, A. Schulman Inc., Sanitized AG, Clariant AG, Microban International, Biocote Limited, Polyone Corporation, King Plastic Corporation, and Steritouch Ltd.

Study Objectives of Antimicrobial Additives Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product, application, end-use and regions.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market.

Key Points from Table of Content:

