Polyolefin Market 2017: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2022

Polyolefin Market

Global Polyolefin Market Information by Type, by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of the Global Polyolefin Market

Market Scenario

The Polyolefin Market is driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging and ease of availability of raw materials in emerging nations. Polyolefin is preferred over the other metal substitutes due to its properties such as light weight, high durability and the ability to resist chemical reactions. This boosts the popularity of these polymers among all the applications. Polyethylene (PE) was valued to have the largest market by type and is expected to attain a share of around 30% of global polyolefin market by 2022. Film & Sheet is expected to lead the market share by application in the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the government regulations to optimize the fuel efficiency and reduce the CO2 emission have fueled the demand for these polymers from the automotive sector. The production of polyolefin is expected to cross 180 million tonnes by 2022 globally. This is backed by the rising disposable incomes of average population have widened the scope for the market. The Global Polyolefin Market is expected to cross USD 300 Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 7% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Polyolefin Market report include- BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, Braskem S.A., Total S.A., Ineos Group AG, and Arkema S.A.

Study Objectives of Global Polyolefin Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Polyolefin Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global polyolefin market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Application and by Region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Polyolefin Market.

