Global Retail Automation Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Retail Automation Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Retail Automation Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth,Trends,Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Retail Automation Market:

Executive Summary

Retail automation refers to use of various smart devices and equipment to automate the retail operations in order to lower operation costs and to enhance productivity. This market is one of the fastest growing markets owing to increasing incorporation of automation. Advancement in technology has enabled several leading retailers to incorporate cutting-edge automation technologies in retail operations. Also, now, the preference of consumers is gradually shifting to adopt retail automation as it is less time consuming process.

The overall market can be segmented based on type, component and end-user. Based on the various types, retail automation can be segmented into EPOS, self-checkout, KIOSK, vending machines and so on. Based on various components this market can be segmented into smart cart, card reader, RFID, barcode reader, PDA, cash registers and so on. Retail automation is widely being incorporated across retailers which can be grouped broadly under food/ non-food service industry, general merchandise, hospitality, petrol/ diesel stations, airports and so on.

The market is also analyzed based on different geographic regions which includes Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW. Americas has emerged out to be the leading market for retail automation followed by Europe. This market is not popular in developing countries of APAC region; however, is one of the most promising regions and is estimated to display highest growth rate.

The leading players catering to this market includes

Siemens AG(Germany),
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),
Schneider Electric SE (France),
Datalogic S.P.A (Italy) and so on.

Table of Contents

Retail Automation Market – Market overview

Executive Summary

Retail Automation Market – Market Landscape

Retail Automation Market – Market Forces 

Retail Automation Market - Strategic Analysis 

Retail Automation Market- By Type 

Retail Automation market- By Component 

Retail Automation Market-By End User Industry 

Retail Automation Market By Geography

Market Entropy 

Company Profiles 
11.1. Siemens AG 
11.2. HoneyWell International, Inc. 
11.3. AVT, Inc. 
11.4. AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. 
11.5. CSA, LLC. 
11.6. Nippon Primex Inc. 
11.7. Datalogic S.P.A 
11.8. Crane Payment Innovations 
11.9. Petrosoft LLC 
11.10. FabCon, Inc. 
11.11. Esprida Corporation 
11.12. Olea Kiosks Inc. 
11.13. Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc 
11.14. SlabbKiosks 
11.15. RedyRef 
11.16. TIO Networks Corp 
11.17. Peerless-AV 
11.18. KioWare® 
11.19. OptConnect.com 
11.20. Schneider Electric SE 

*More than 40 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request* 

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies" 
12. Appendix 

Continued…

