Coating Equipment Market Is Expected To Reach USD 20 Billion By 2022

Global Coating Equipment Market Information Report by Type, by End-user and by Region - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: Nordson Corporation, Anest Iwata, Graco Inc., O.C. Oerlikon, IHI Ionbond AG ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

A coating is also known as substrate which is applied to the surface of any object. Coating has different purpose, it may be used for decorative, functional or for both. The equipment which is used for covering the surface of an object is known as coating equipment. The major drivers of coating equipment are increasing demand by industries such automotive & transportation, aerospace, building & infrastructure. The other growth drivers are growing demand for new vehicles and aircraft, increase in industrialization and increase in the acceptance of coating equipment.

Asia-Pacific region has been accounted for the highest CAGR for the forecast year due to huge demand for coating equipment. Various manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, research & development are been setup by the global companies to make presence in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing demand for various industrial products and consumer goods. The global coating equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2124

Key Players of Coating Equipment Market:

• Nordson Corporation (U.S.)

• Anest Iwata (Japan)

• Graco Inc. (U.S.)

• O.C. Oerlikon (Switzerland)

• IHI Ionbond AG (Switzerland)

• SATA GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The industrial sector is dominating the coating equipment market by end-user, due to increasing need for the personalized coating equipment in various end-use industries. There is continues R&D carried out so as to develop new and advanced equipment.

There is also seen an increase in demand of the coating equipment from the industries, which is backed by the rapid industrialization, building and infrastructures. Furthermore such coating equipment is used for coating heavy machines.

There are various restraints which hinders the growth of the coating equipment markets such as high cost of coating equipment and fluctuation in the crude oil prices.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global coating equipment market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global coating equipment market by its type, end-user and Region.

By Type

• Liquid Coating Equipment

• Powder Coating Equipment

• Specialty Coating Equipment

By End-Use

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Construction

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• ROW

Brief TOC:

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Coating Equipment: By Type

1.3.2 Global Coating Equipment: By End-Userr

1.3.3 Global Coating Equipment: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Researchpt

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/coating-equipment-market-2124

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com