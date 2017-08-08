Mitochondrial Myopathy Diagnosis & Treatment Market Development, market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020.

Mitochondrial Myopathy Diagnosis & Treatment Market : By Type (MELAS, PEO, MERRF, MNGIE, KSS, MDS) By Diagnostic Tests By Therapy - Global Forecast Till 2020

Major key Players include Centogene AG,GeneDx,Ixchel Pharma,Khondrion BV,Mitobridge,NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB,Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Mitochondrial myopathies are diseases of genetic nature associated with mitochondrial diseases caused by certain nuclear DNA deletions. Mitochondrial myopathies affect mitochondria which is responsible for energy production within a cell associated with mitochondrial disease. Thus, they cause low energy and free radical production which results in a variety of symptoms.

As there is no cure for mitochondrial myopathies, the treatment involves only symptomatic treatment to manage the symptoms and to slow the progression of the disease. The symptomatic treatment includes vitamin therapy, adequate nutrition etc. The mitochondrial myopathies supplement cocktail consist of mixtures of coenzyme Q-10, L-Carnitine, B-Vitamins, Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2), antioxidants such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E etc. Many of these supplements are needed for several key enzymatic steps in the production of energy by mitochondria. For example, Thiamine is a cofactor for pyruvate dehydrogenase complex which improves lactate and pyruvate levels. Vitamins such as B complex include: B3, B6, B12 and folic acid (B9). Folic acid prevents the development of anaemia and helps in the development of healthy new cells. The side effects include stomach regurgitation, sleep disturbance due to high dose and frequency of medication. Thus, lack of curative treatment options for mitochondrial myopathies may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Findings:

• Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Progressive External Ophthalmoplegia (PEO) are the most commonly found conditions in patients with mitochondrial myopathy. The global MELAS diagnosis & treatment market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 19.39% during 2021 to 2025.

• Genetic tests accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during 2017 to 2020.

• Supportive therapy captured the whole market share in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during 2017 to 2020.

Key players of Global Mitochondrial myopathy diagnosis & treatment Market:

• Centogene AG,

• GeneDx,

• Ixchel Pharma,

• Khondrion BV,

• Mitobridge,

• NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB,

• Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

• Stealth Biotherapeutics

• others.

The genetic testing segment is expected to yield high growth with reference to diagnostics for mitochondrial myopathies. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is extremely fast as compared to Sanger sequencing and has mostly superseded conventional Sanger sequencing in genome research, and is expected to do so also in the clinical practice. NGS has an advantage such as greater speed, cost, and accuracy which is expected to become the de facto standard for tests for mitochondrial disorders.

Segmentation:

The global mitochondrial myopathy diagnosis & treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnostic tests and therapy.

Segmentation Based on type, the market has been segmented as mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS), progressive external ophthalmoplegia (PEO), myoclonic epilepsy with ragged red fibres (MERRF), mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalopathy syndrome (MNGIE), Kearns–Sayre syndrome (KSS), mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (MDS), Pearson syndrome, Leigh syndrome, neuropathy, ataxia, and retinitis pigmentosa (NARP).

Segmentation Based on the diagnostic tests, the market has been segmented as genetic tests, muscle biopsy and biochemical test.

Segmentation Based on the therapy, the market has been segmented as supportive therapy and targeted therapy.

