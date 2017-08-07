Global Menstrual Cup Market Share, Competitor Strategy, Key Players and Forecast to 2023.

Global Menstrual Cup Market by Types (hollow, pointy, flat and round), by Usage (disposable and reusable), by End Users - Forecast to 2023

Major key Players include Diva International Inc.,Lune Group Ltd,The Keeper Inc.,Mooncup,Intimina,Me Luna,Ruby Cup

The menstrual cup is a substitute for sanitary napkins. These cups are used during menstrual cycle. It is made of medical grade silicone; they are shaped like a bell and is flexible. Instead of absorbing the flow, like a tampon or pad, it collects and holds menstrual blood. . The shelf life of the product is approximately ten years. The cup is an ecofriendly product that can be used single time or multiple times as these are easy to use and carry. The cup needs to be emptied once it is full. The cup must be washed to be used two to four times in a day.

Global Menstrual Cup Market will grow steady at the CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period of 2017-2023.

Market Highlights

The market of menstrual cups is growing at a slow rate as the growth is restrained by least awareness about the product in the developing countries. The acceptance rate among people for this product is due to cultural values which is suppressing the growth of this market. The product gives ample benefits to women and these benefits are factors that can grow this market in developing nations as well as in poor countries.

Key players

• Diva International Inc. (Canada),

• Lune Group Ltd (Finland),

• The Keeper Inc. (US),

• Mooncup (UK),

• Intimina (Sweden),

• Me Luna (USA),

• Ruby Cup (UK)

• others

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Menstrual Cup Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027”

The American and European region have good market for menstrual cups. People in this region are aware about this product and have accepted it very well. These regions have a very fast moving life; women here mostly belong to the working class. They find this product very helpful during their menstrual cycle. The product is easy to use and can be kept in pocket. This reusable product has to be emptied two or four times in a day and can be used for 10 years. The product is safe, hygienic and cheap as well, these benefits have created a good demand of it in the market of American and European region.

Intended Audience:

• Menstrual Cup Manufacturer

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Medical Research Laboratories

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region will be with China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and others its forefront will lead the market further to next 10 years and will continue with this trend through the forecast period

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

5 Global Menstrual Cup Market, By Type

Continue……

