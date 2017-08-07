Global mHealth Applications Market Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trends

Global mHealth Applications Market - Global Forecast To 2023

Global mHealth applications Market by type (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Education & Awareness, Healthcare Management) - Forecast to 2023

Major key Players include Allscripts,Agamatrix, Inc.,Apple Inc.,Honeywell International Inc.,Medtronic MiniMed, Inc.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The global mHealth applications market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Increasing use of mobile and wireless technology to solve various issues related to the healthcare sector is the major driving force for the global mHealth applications market. Continuous growth and advancement of mobile technologies and cellular networks are also major factors for the growth of the mHealth market. Some other factors like rapidly changing technology, emerging economies, and changing healthcare sector are also leading the growth for global mHealth applications market.

The market for mHealth applications is expected to reach US$ 100.21 billion by 2023 which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% by 2023.

Key Players for Global mHealth applications Market:

• Allscripts (US),

• Agamatrix, Inc. (US),

• Apple Inc. (US),

• Honeywell International Inc. (US),

• Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (US),

• Vivify Health (US),

• iHealth Labs Inc. (US)

Considering the global scenario of the mHealth applications market, Europe is largest market in global mHealth applications market. Increasing adoption of mHealth and technological advancement are driving the growth of European mHealth applications market. In 2016, the Western European countries like Germany, France and UK was holding largest share in Europe mHealth applications market. Innovation and rapid adoption of new products are driving the market growth. Some other factors like, availability of advanced product, increasing adoption of mHealth applications in sports and fitness are key factor for the growth of Europe mHealth applications market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global mHealth Applications Market - Global Forecast To 2023”

Segmentation:

Global MHealth applications Market has been segmented

On the basis of type which comprise Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Education & Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention, and others.

Talking about the region which is showing exceptional growth rate, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is fastest growing market for mHealth applications. APAC is one of the emerging market for mHealth applications and due to this most of the key players are focusing on this region. APAC region will dominate the global mHealth market by 2023. Countries like China and India are witnessing tremendous growth of mHealth applications market and are growing at a CAGR of 36.3% and 34.9% respectively. The middle class population is emerging in this region and their spending on health related activities are also increasing. Huge size of mobile users are driving the growth for mHealth applications market in APAC.

