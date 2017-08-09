Worldwide E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market Share, Growth, Key Players and CAGR of 5% Foresight to 2021

Market Research Future

Global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer market Analysis by Product Type (Disposable E-Cigarette, Rechargeable E-Cigarette, Ego and Tanks) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report (CRR) on the Global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market has been Estimated to Grow over 25% post 2021

Market Overview:

Globally, the consumption of tobacco has become a critical issue despite several government initiatives to increase the awareness about the health issues caused by consuming tobacco. Consumers addicted to tobacco find it difficult to get rid of the addiction and would require an alternate to tobacco. This in turn has turned out to be one of the major drivers for the growth in E-Cigarettes and vaporizer market.

Competitive Analysis-

The major Key Players in Global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market are

DASH VAPES, HUBBLY BUBBLY, LIQUIDEU, NICE VAPOR., PACIFIC SMOKE INTERNATIONAL, PUFF ECIG, SIMPLE VAPE CO. LONDON LTD, SMOKIO., VAPE ESCAPES, AND VAPOR LINE.

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/949

Key Findings:

• Globally, the North America region accounted for the largest market share in E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer followed by Europe.

• Growing awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco coupled with consumers’ preference for e-cigarette over conventional cigarette out of their will to quit tobacco has driven the market in North America and Europe over the past few years.

• Disposable e-cigarettes have accounted for the largest market size by product type in 2015 accounting for nearly 30% of the market size closely followed by rechargeable e-cigarette.

• Personal Vaporizers will grow at a CAGR over 23.5% through the forecast period

Market Segments

Segmentation by product Type:

Disposable E-Cigarette, Rechargeable E-Cigarette, EGO and Tanks, Personal Vaporizers and Mods and Others.

Regional Analysis of E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market:

Globally, North America, with U.S. being the largest consumer in the world will dominate the market throughout the forecast period; APAC will be growing at the fastest CAGR, accounting for more than 20% of the global e-cigarette market value by 2021. Significant revenue flow will be observed from China and India over the forecast period.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “E-Cigarette & Vaporizer Market - Forecast to 2021”

Objective Study of E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer market along with historic data from 2011 and forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market

• To provide insights into the factors affecting global market growth.

• To analyze the E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer market on the basis of factors such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis.

• To provide historic and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospective by 2021

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product type of E-Cigarettes and Vaporizes.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-e-cigarette-vaporizer-market-949

Brief in TOC of E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market:

1. Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

1.2.1 Research Objectives

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitation

1.3 Research Structure

2. Research methodology

2.1 research process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3. Global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Industry: Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition: E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market

3.2 Manufacturing Methods & Technological Developments

3.3 Demand & Supply Analysis

4. Global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Industry: Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5. Global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market: Regulatory Framework Analysis

Continued….

