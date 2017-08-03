Global Pet Insurance Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Pet Insurance Market

August 3, 2017

Executive Summary

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Pet Insurance industry.

This report splits Pet Insurance market By Insurance Type, By Insurance Time, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Pet Insurance Market, by Insurance Type

Comprehensive Insurance

Medical Insurance

Pet Insurance Market, by Insurance Time

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Main Applications

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Table of Contents

Global Pet Insurance Detailed Analysis Report 2017-2022

Chapter One Pet Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022

1.2 Pet Insurance, By Insurance Type 2012-2022

1.2.1 Global Pet Insurance Sales Market Share by Insurance Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Insurance Type 2012-2022

1.2.3 Global Pet Insurance Price by Insurance Type 2012-2022

1.2.4 Comprehensive Insurance

1.2.5 Medical Insurance

1.3 Pet Insurance, by Insurance Time 2012-2022

1.3.1 Global Pet Insurance Sales Market Share by Insurance Time 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Insurance Time 2012-2022

1.3.3 Global Pet Insurance Price by Insurance Time 2012-2022

1.3.4 Lifetime Cover

1.3.5 Non-lifetime Cover

1.3.6 Accident-only

1.3.7 Other

Chapter Two Pet Insurance by Regions 2012-2017

2.1 Global Pet Insurance Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2017

2.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2017

2.3 Global Pet Insurance Price by Regions 2012-2017

2.4 North America

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Latin America

2.5.1 Mexico

2.5.2 Brazil

2.5.3 Argentina

2.5.4 Others in Latin America

2.6 Europe

2.6.1 Germany

2.6.2 United Kingdom

2.6.3 France

2.6.4 Italy

2.6.5 Spain

2.6.6 Russia

2.6.7 Netherland

2.6.8 Others in Europe

2.7 Asia & Pacific

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 Japan

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 Korea

2.7.5 Australia

2.7.6 Southeast Asia

2.7.6.1 Indonesia

2.7.6.2 Thailand

2.7.6.3 Philippines

2.7.6.4 Vietnam

2.7.6.5 Singapore

2.7.6.6 Malaysia

2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia

2.8 Africa & Middle East

2.8.1 South Africa

2.8.2 Egypt

2.8.3 Turkey

2.8.4 Saudi Arabia

2.8.5 Iran

2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Pet Insurance by Players 2012-2017

3.1 Global Pet Insurance Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2012-2017

3.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Share by Players 2012-2017

3.3 Global Top Players Pet Insurance Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Players Pet Insurance Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Pet Insurance by Consumer 2012-2017

4.1 Global Pet Insurance Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2017

4.2 Lifetime Cover

4.3 Non-lifetime Cover

4.4 Accident-only

4.5 Other

4.6 Consuming Habit and Preference

Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile

....

Chapter Six Industry Chain and Supply Chain

6.1 Pet Insurance Industry Chain Structure

6.1.1 R&D

6.1.2 Raw Materials (Components)

6.1.3 Manufacturing Plants

6.1.4 Regional Trading (Import Export and Local Sales)

6.1.5 Online Sales Channel

6.1.6 Offline Channel

6.1.7 End Users

6.2 Pet Insurance Manufacturing

6.2.1 Key Components

6.2.2 Assembly Manufacturing

6.3 Consumer Preference

6.4 Behavioral Habits

6.5 Marketing Environment

Chapter Seven Global Pet Insurance Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2017-2022)

7.1 Global Pet Insurance Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

7.2 Global Pet Insurance Sales (Million Units) Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

7.3 Global Pet Insurance Sales (Million Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

7.4 Global Pet Insurance Sales (Million Units) Forecast by Insurance Type (2017-2022)

7.5 Global Pet Insurance Sales (Million Units) Forecast by Insurance Time (2017-2022)

Chapter Eight Development Trend and Research Conclusion

8.1 Development Trend

8.2 Research Conclusion

Chapter Nine Methodology and Data Source

9.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.1 Research Programs/Design

9.1.2 Market Size Estimation

9.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

9.2 Data Source

9.2.1 Secondary Sources

9.2.2 Primary Sources

9.3 Disclaimer

Continued…

