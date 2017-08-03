Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts To 2022

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research Database

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) module which helps business services related to the energy business. This means energy trading is the transaction of energy items such as crude oil, coal, natural gas, electricity and refined products, handling of energy products and similar type of risk management functions. ETRM module includes a comprehensive set of tasks that can vary greatly depending on the business of goods, which properties are working in the business, where those assets are placed, what are business strategy and activity that is carried out in business.

ETRM module completely combines package software. Energy trading organization is segmented into the front, middle, back offices an ETRM software helps these sectors. Front office normally works to grab opportunities and status handling for an organization, middle office work in documentation and reports understanding what is a risk factor that will impact the trading activities and back office to handle all the adjustment and financial activities. There is added an option in ETRM software that will help energy organization to plan, tracking, managing, and energy which is produced is useful for energy resources or not.

The report provides details about ETRM market with the current and upcoming trend, size and various other prime parameters. The report also brief about the leading players and the methods used by them to stand against their competitor. The report analysis gives a clear understanding of key points of industry, marketing and promotion strategies use by them so they can always lead the market. The report provides a 360-degree view of ETRM industry and gives an idea to business what should be their next move and step should be taken in future.

Energy Trading & Risk Management market dynamic include in report are ETRM opportunities in market, Challenges and risk for ETRM in market, what will be the market condition if economies go down. Threat from new players in the market, progress made by competitor on basic of technology. Understand user preferences and their demand. What are government policies so it won't affect the market.

This report focuses on the top players in Energy Trading & Risk Management market, like Accenture, Allegro development corporation, Calvus, Eka Software Solutions, OpenLink Financial LLC, SAP, Sapient, SunGard Financial Systems, Trayport, Triple Point Technology, Ventyx, Amphora, ABB, KYOS Energy Consulting, OPENLINK and the regions USA, EU, Middle East, China, India, Southeast Asia.

Table of Contents

USA, EU, Middle East, China, India and Southeast Asia Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 USA

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Middle East

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Allegro development corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Calvus

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Eka Software Solutions

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 OpenLink Financial LLC

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 SAP

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Sapient

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 SunGard Financial Systems

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Trayport

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Triple Point Technology

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Ventyx

3.12 Amphora

3.13 ABB

3.14 KYOS Energy Consulting

3.15 OPENLINK

Continued...

