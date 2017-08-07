Paleo Food Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Worldwide Foresight to 2022

Market Research Future

Paleo Food Market Information- by Form (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Type (Meat, Vegetables), Application(Granola) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:

Paleo Food market has been experiencing continuous growth in the recent years. Increase in working class population and demand for healthy food products has resulted in the growth of this market. Low-carb and high protein diet are the new trends that have come up as a key opportunity. In addition to it, sedentary lifestyle and growing obese population; consumers want to opt for healthier food options. Major players in the paleo food market are investing on research and development to create tasty low carb products and innovative packaging. Major companies are using online platforms as major distribution channel creating awareness about this growing paleo food segments and its health benefits.

Competitive Analysis-

The major Key Players in Global Paleo Food Market are

The key players profiled Paleo Food are as The Paleo Foods Co. (U.K), Paleo Baking Company (U.S.), Epic Provisions (U.S.), Paleo Braaap, LLC (U.S.), Primal Pacs (U.S.), Black Bear GmbH (Austria), Blue Mountain Organics (U.S.), Back Roads Food Company (U.S.), Paleo Food Prodotti Per La Dieta Paleo (Italy) and Paleosnacks (Australia)

Market Research Analysis:

• Rapid innovation in the paleo food products inclusion of various products, product-specific products like breakfast granola, fruit and nut bars are driving the market

• Paleo food sales has increased due as it is generally considered as healthy diet and lifestyle, which has led to innovation in various nutritious foods including like high proteins, low carbs, vitamins and minerals

• Among the various paleo food micro-markets, packaged organic coconut water has gained higher demand

