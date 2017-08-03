Bioinformatics Market is foreseen to reach USD 13.5 Billion till 2022

Bioinformatics Market Information, by Application (genomics, chemoinformatics, drug design), by Technology and Services , by Sector - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N. V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Qiagen ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The global Bioinformatics market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Generally, bioinformatics deals with information in the field of biology, information technology and computer science. Research is performed by biologists in laboratories which include gene expression, DNA sequencing, protein sequences etc. Computer scientists are also involved in developing tools, software’s and algorithms to store and analyze data. As of now, bioinformatics is used in various fields which include biotechnology, waste cleanup, genome application, gene therapy etc.

The global Bioinformatics market is driven by various factors; some of the major factors which help in increasing demand of bioinformatics are growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and drug development and increasing bioinformatics support in development of medicines and clinical diagnostics. Rising need for integrated bioinformatics systems in proteomics and genomics supports the growth trend of the bioinformatics market. However, lack of skilled and trained professional, high cost is some of the factors restraining the growth of the bioinformatics market. Moreover, lack of systems to exchange and make use of data formats is also restraining the growth of the bioinformatics market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2265

Market Players:

• Agilent Technologies,

• Illumina, Inc.,

• QIAGEN N. V,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

• Dassault Systèmes,

• Qiagen

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, Bioinformatics market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Americas is the largest market for Bioinformatics, where countries like US and Canada play an important role in the growth of the market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market which is expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Bioinformatics which is growing at a CAGR of 12%.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Bioinformatics Market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2022.”

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bioinformatics-market

Segmentation:

Bioinformatics market has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises Genomics, Chemoinformatics, Drug Design, Transcriptomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, DNA sequences and others. On the basis of services and technology the market is segmented into data warehousing, Sequence analysis, Sequence manipulation and others. On the basis of sector the market is divided into Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Agriculture Bioinformatics and others.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

Continued…..

Browse Related Statistical Report

The Global connected healthcare market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into; M-health devices, M-health services and E-prescription. The M-Health Services holds 56.7% market share and expected to reach USD 59.05 billion by 2022 from USD 6.80 billion in 2015. E-prescription is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 30.84% from 2016 to 2022.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/connected-healthcare-market-value-2666

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Info:

Name: Akash Anand

Organization: Market Research Future

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 524/528,

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com