Pharmaceutical Deal Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled "Pharmaceutical Deal Trends 2017 Factbook: Partnerships and Acquisitions Shift Focus Towards Early Stage Development, Emerging Markets, and Biologics".

Although the pharmaceutical market is continuing to witness global growth, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are facing challenges due to disruptive events in the healthcare market, such as increasing costs of production and R&D, shifts in patent laws, and challenges in the economy. Companies are considering various strategies to overcome these challenges, with deal making being foremost among these as a means of boosting revenues over a short period of time.

Small companies that primarily carry out early-stage research, development and production activities are entering into agreements with key industry leaders to out-license the rights to their products, utilizing the strengths of the larger companies in terms of commercialization expertise, manufacturing, distribution and marketing capabilities and global presence. Additionally, many companies have successfully implemented deal-making strategies to secure extended protection for their products from generic competitors. Deal activity can help pharma companies to enhance their research and regulatory approaches, and can aid portfolio expansion and diversification, geographic expansion, entry into niche markets, commercialization, and sales.

This report analyzes the importance of deal making in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market. It covers key factors that encourage deal activity in the pharmaceutical industry, and the key strategies being implemented when companies strike deals. An overview of recent deal activity from 2010 to May 2017 is also included.

- What deal making strategies have been used in recent years to boost R&D productivity and allow the successful commercialization of pharmaceutical products?

- In which geographical markets and disease areas has deal activity been focused since 2010?

- At which stage of development did deals most frequently occur, and attract the highest value?

- How have pharma companies been using deal making to strengthen their product portfolio and bottom line?

- What are the most significant Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), licensing deals and partnership deals to have been announced since 2016?

- Who are the major players in pharmaceutical deal making, and what has been their recent and key deal activity?

- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the most recent healthcare deal trends.

- Understand the most significant M&As, licensing deals and partnerships to have occurred in recent years.

- Comprehensively analyze the trends of deal activity from 2010 to May 2017, with respect to aggregate deal value, geography, and the therapy area and stage of development of the products involved.

- Understand the deal-making strategies that have been historically implemented by companies, and identify the most suitable strategies for boosting R&D portfolio and bottom line performance.

- Identify the key deal terminations that have occurred in recent years, and understand their effect.

Introduction

Overview

Factors Promoting Deal Activity

Key Strategies Implemented in Deals

Geographical Expansion

Portfolio Enhancement

Market Consolidation

Improving Research and Development

Product Lifecycle management

Entry into Rare disease Markets

Deal Types

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)

Overview

Key Announced Deals in M&As

Terminated M&As

Asset Swaps

Key Asset Swaps

Partnerships

Overview

Key Announced Deals

Terminated Partnerships

Licensing

Overview

Key Announced Deals

Terminated Licensing deals

Overview of Pharmaceutical Deals from 2010 to 2016

Pharmaceutical Deals by Value and Year

