Functional Beverages Market Analysis: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape, Demand and Forecast – 2022

Functional Beverages Market - by Type (Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks), Packaging (Tetra Pack), Functions (Hydration) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are PepsiCo (U.S.), Fuze Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Altria Group (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on the Global Functional Beverages Market has been estimated to grow over 5.5% posts 2022

Market Overview:

Functional Beverages market is experiencing continuous growth in the last few years. Increase in working class population and demand for healthy alternatives for carbonated drinks have resulted in the growth of this market. Weight management and hydrations are the new trends that have come up as a key opportunity, due to sedentary lifestyle and growing obese population; consumers want to opt for healthier lifestyle. Major players in the functional beverages market are investing on research and development to create zero-calorie products and innovative packaging. Major companies have also invested in vending machines, so as to create awareness, advertise new products, and also to get feedback from the consumers.

Key Players:

The key players profiled Functional Beverages are as PepsiCo (U.S.), Fuze Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Altria Group (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.) and Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

Market Research Analysis:

• Rapid innovation in the functional beverages products inclusion of various flavors, function-specific products like sports functional beverages, probiotic drinks are driving the functional beverages market

• Functional beverages is generally considered as healthy drink and as a part of healthy lifestyle, has led to innovation in various formats like high fibers, low sugar, vitamin-rich, and probiotic rich has also supported the functional beverages market to a greater extent

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Functional Beverages Market - Forecast to 2022”

Intended Audience

• Functional beverages manufacturers

• Dairy beverages manufacturers

• Healthy food and beverages manufacturers

• Energy drink manufacturers

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, Importers and exporters

