Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is growing at a Significant pace till 2022

Market research future has a half cooked research report on global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market. The global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market is growing rapidly and expected to continue its growth by the end of 2022.

The global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Process Analytical Technology (PAT) is the technique to design, analyze, and control pharmaceutical manufacturing processes through the measurement of Critical Process Parameters (CPP) which affect Critical Quality Attributes (CQA). The major of PAT technology is to understanding the processes by defining their CPPs, and accordingly monitoring them in a timely manner and thus being more efficient in testing and simultaneously reducing over-processing, enhancing consistency and minimizing rejects in other words increasing the overall efficiency of overall processes. The FDA has outlined a regulatory framework for PAT implementation. With this framework, the FDA tries to motivate the pharmaceutical industry to improve the production process. Because of the tight regulatory requirements and the long development time for a new drug, the production technology is "frozen" at the time of conducting phase-II clinical trials.

Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as government regulations on drug safety, need for manufacturing process efficiency leading to quality improvement, and technological advancements in analytical devices. Other factors supporting market growth include an increase in R&D spending by pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals companies and increasing government investments in emerging countries. The emerging markets are also expected to offer plenty of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand factors such as high cost of process and implementation and lack of properly trained staff are the major reason for restricting the market growth.

Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market Players:

Bruker Corporation (U.S.),

PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.),

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.),

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Danaher Corporation (U.S.).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market in 2016, followed by Europe. Strict regulatory guidelines or policies to provide safe drugs is encouraging the use of PAT and the presence of a large number of market players are driving the growth of the North American Process Analytical Technology Market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Increasing government investments in pharmaceutical R&D and the rise in contract research and manufacturing organizations in emerging Asia-Pacific countries are the key factors driving the growth of PAT in the Asia-Pacific market.

Segmentation:

The global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into analyzer, sensor and probes and others. Further on the basis of application the market is classified into Spectroscopy (molecular, mass and atomic spectroscopy), chromatography (liquid, gas), particle size analysis, electrophoresis and others.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

Continued…

List of Tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL PAT MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL PAT MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL PAT MARKET BY REGION 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

Continued….

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL PAT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Continued…..

