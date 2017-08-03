Orthotics and Prosthetics Therapeutics Development and Professional Review Analysis 2017

Orthotics and Prosthetics Treatment Pipeline Review H1 2017

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 3rd August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) Devices - US Analysis and Market Forecasts”.

Summary

The global orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) market, which includes braces and supports and prosthetic devices, is an expansive market covering a broad range of indications. Braces and supports, external devices that provide support to joints and weakened musculoskeletal groups to facilitate function and healing, are utilized prominently in osteoarthritis management; fracture, sprain, strain, and tear treatment; and prophylactic sports use. For this report, prosthesis use is focused on a single indication: extremity amputation.

The growing global aging population and subsequent rise in the prevalence of diseases that primarily affect the elderly, including diabetes, vascular disease, and osteoarthritis, as well as the increase in adoption of braces and supports for non-invasive treatment, particularly in fracture management and post-operative rehabilitation, are expected to drive growth in the O&P market. Emerging O&P technologies focus on improving patient comfort and functionality to facilitate increased product adoption.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/251429-orthotic-and-prosthetic-o-p-devices-us-analysis-and-market-forecasts

This report examines O&P device adoption and challenges faced by current competitors in the US. The analysis also identifies unmet needs in the market, specifies the major drivers and barriers to device adoption, and provides an understanding of physician perception and outlook with an overall emphasis on current and future industry trends in the US.

Highlights

Key Questions Answered

- What is the current and future O&P market outlook in the US market? What trends are affecting this O&P market?

- Which are the key, high growth markets that O&P manufacturers should expand into? Which markets are growing the fastest, and what are the top-selling products in each segment?

- What are the unmet needs with O&P products currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfill these unmet needs?

- What clinical factors and technical specifications influence a physician to use one type of brace or prosthetic device over another? What is physician perception and market outlook of O&P?

- What are the challenges and complications of O&P that have hindered widespread adoption?

- With developing the next-generation of O&P products, what aspects of the technology are device manufacturers focused on optimizing? How will new entrants impact the global O&P market?

Scope

- Annualized total O&P market revenue by type of device, direct and indirect costs of disease, procedure trends, and market outlooks for the US through 2021.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement and regulatory considerations, evaluating market access in the US, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development, including a discussion of emerging trends and O&P products in development.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US O&P market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy

- “What Physicians Think” quotes provide a unique insight into how healthcare professionals are reacting to events within the industry, and what their responses could mean for industry strategists. In this report you will understand the perceptions of leading orthopedic surgeons and O&P practitioners from around the world. This information is essential for all strategic decision makers in every organization allowing them to act on high quality information.

Table of Content: Key Points

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

3 Industry Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Procedure Trends

3.2.1 US

3.3 Market Access

3.3.1 Purchasing Decisions

3.4 Brand Loyalty

3.5 Adoption

3.6 Regulation

3.7 Reimbursement

3.8 Product Recalls

3.8.1 Ability Dynamics Recalls Rush81 Prosthetic Foot (June 2014)

3.8.2 Zimmer Recalls Drop-Lok Knee Brace, Cartilage Knee Brace, Hinged Knee Support, and Tennis Elbow Support (April 2014)

3.8.3 Ossur Recalls Symbionic Leg (February 2014)

3.9 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.9.1 Ottobock Entered Licensing Agreement with Ekso Bionics (November 2014)

3.9.2 Breg to Merge with United Orthopedic Group (October 2014)

3.9.3 Ottobock to Distribute Artec’s 3D Scanners (July 2014)

3.9.4 Hanger Acquired Prosthetic Laboratories of Rochester (June 2014)

3.9.5 Hanger Acquired Four Patient Care Companies (August 2013)

3.9.6 Ossur Acquired TeamOlmed for $47m (May 2013)

3.9.7 DJO Global Acquired Exos (December 2012)

3.9.8 Hanger Acquired Two Patient Care Companies (December 2012)

3.9.9 Hanger Acquired Five Companies (August 2011)

3.9.10 Thuasne Acquired Townsend Design (January 2011)

3.10 Economic Impact

3.10.1 Indirect Costs

3.10.2 Direct Costs

4 Unmet Needs

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/251429-orthotic-and-prosthetic-o-p-devices-us-analysis-and-market-forecasts

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts