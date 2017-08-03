Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2017 Size, Share, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds "Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2017 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting to 2022"reports to its database.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market:

Executive Summary

Rich Communication service has multiple advantages over the current system where multiple clients, services and identities, numbers across devices. RCS helps to unify the different clients, provides an opportunity to deploy one identity and one number, centralized data management, presence and capability indication, guided communication and provides inter-operator support.

The report describes the Rich Communication Services market by partners, solution types, geography and applications. High level analysis about the Rich Communication Services costs, strategies, future opportunities along with the business landscape analysis of key market players are focused in the report.

Competitive landscape for each of the product types is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares of the key players for 2014 are provided. 

Sample Cited Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Mavenir Systems, 
Acme Packet, 
Alcatel Lucent, 
Huawei, 
NSN,
30+.

Table of Contents

Global Rich Communication Services Market Overview
Executive Summary
Global Rich Communication Services Market Landscape
Rich Communication Services Market Forces
Rich Communication Services Market– Strategic Analysis
Rich Communication Services Market-By Type
Rich Communication Services Market-By Solution Types
Rich Communication Services Market – By Applications
Rich Communication Services-By Partners
Rich Communication Services-Geographic Analysis
Market Entropy

Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis – Top 5 Companies, Developments, Product Portfolio)
   12.1. Acision

   12.2. Acme Packet

   12.3. Alcatel-Lucent

   12.4. Genband

   12.5. Huawei

   12.6. Deutsche Telekom

   12.7. D2 Technologies

   12.8. Interop Technologies

   12.9. Infinite Convergence

   12.10. LG U+

   12.11. Nable Communications

   12.12. Neusoft

   12.13. Solaiemes

   12.14. Summit Tech

   12.15. Movistar

   12.16. Mavenir Systems

   12.17. Wit Software

   12.18. Vodafone

   12.19. Metaswitch Networks

   12.20. Nokia Siemens Network

*More than 30 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies"

Appendix
List of Tables:

Table 1. Global RCS Market Revenue Forecast, 2013 - 2019 ($Million) 

Table 2. Global RCS Market Revenue Forecast, by RCS Type, 2013 - 2019 ($Million) 

Table 3. Global UCAAS Market Revenue, by Geographic Region, 2013 - 2019 ($BN) 

Table 4. Global Carrier VOIP and IMS Equipment Vendors Market Share, 2013 (%) 

Table 5. Global VOIP Service Vendor Market Share, 2013 (%) 

Table 6. Global FD-LTE Companies, Market Share (%), 2013 

Table 7. Key Development Trends, Ericsson LTE Services Market 

Table 8. Global LTE Vendor Companies, Market Share (%), 2013 

Table 9. Global Vas on LTE Networks, Revenue Share (%), 2013 

Table 10. Global LTE Essential Patents, Market Share (%), 2013 

List of Figures:

Figure 1 Global RCS Market-by Solution Type, 2013 

Figure 2 Global RCS Market Services- by Type, 2013 

Figure 3 UCAAS Market Share in USA-by Enterprise Trials, 2013 

Figure 4 Development Stages – Smart Phones by Year 

Figure 5 Global LTE Penetration Market-by Region, 2013 

Figure 6 Rich Communication Services –Network Architecture Analysis 

Figure 7 Rich Communication Service – Business Models in Ecosystem Context 

Figure 8 Global Smart Phone Users-by Country, 2013 

Figure 9 Global VOIP Net Additions-by Country, 2013 

Figure 10 Global Enterprise Cloud Computing Spending Share-by Year

Continued…

