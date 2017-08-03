Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2017 Size, Share, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2017 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market:

Executive Summary

Rich Communication service has multiple advantages over the current system where multiple clients, services and identities, numbers across devices. RCS helps to unify the different clients, provides an opportunity to deploy one identity and one number, centralized data management, presence and capability indication, guided communication and provides inter-operator support.

The report describes the Rich Communication Services market by partners, solution types, geography and applications. High level analysis about the Rich Communication Services costs, strategies, future opportunities along with the business landscape analysis of key market players are focused in the report.

Competitive landscape for each of the product types is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares of the key players for 2014 are provided.

Sample Cited Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Mavenir Systems,

Acme Packet,

Alcatel Lucent,

Huawei,

NSN,

30+.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1653734-rich-communication-services-rcs-market-vas-and-volte-main-features-of

Table of Contents

Global Rich Communication Services Market Overview

Executive Summary

Global Rich Communication Services Market Landscape

Rich Communication Services Market Forces

Rich Communication Services Market– Strategic Analysis

Rich Communication Services Market-By Type

Rich Communication Services Market-By Solution Types

Rich Communication Services Market – By Applications

Rich Communication Services-By Partners

Rich Communication Services-Geographic Analysis

Market Entropy

Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis – Top 5 Companies, Developments, Product Portfolio)

12.1. Acision

12.2. Acme Packet

12.3. Alcatel-Lucent

12.4. Genband

12.5. Huawei

12.6. Deutsche Telekom

12.7. D2 Technologies

12.8. Interop Technologies

12.9. Infinite Convergence

12.10. LG U+

12.11. Nable Communications

12.12. Neusoft

12.13. Solaiemes

12.14. Summit Tech

12.15. Movistar

12.16. Mavenir Systems

12.17. Wit Software

12.18. Vodafone

12.19. Metaswitch Networks

12.20. Nokia Siemens Network

*More than 30 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies"

Appendix

List of Tables:

Table 1. Global RCS Market Revenue Forecast, 2013 - 2019 ($Million)

Table 2. Global RCS Market Revenue Forecast, by RCS Type, 2013 - 2019 ($Million)

Table 3. Global UCAAS Market Revenue, by Geographic Region, 2013 - 2019 ($BN)

Table 4. Global Carrier VOIP and IMS Equipment Vendors Market Share, 2013 (%)

Table 5. Global VOIP Service Vendor Market Share, 2013 (%)

Table 6. Global FD-LTE Companies, Market Share (%), 2013

Table 7. Key Development Trends, Ericsson LTE Services Market

Table 8. Global LTE Vendor Companies, Market Share (%), 2013

Table 9. Global Vas on LTE Networks, Revenue Share (%), 2013

Table 10. Global LTE Essential Patents, Market Share (%), 2013

…

List of Figures:

Figure 1 Global RCS Market-by Solution Type, 2013

Figure 2 Global RCS Market Services- by Type, 2013

Figure 3 UCAAS Market Share in USA-by Enterprise Trials, 2013

Figure 4 Development Stages – Smart Phones by Year

Figure 5 Global LTE Penetration Market-by Region, 2013

Figure 6 Rich Communication Services –Network Architecture Analysis

Figure 7 Rich Communication Service – Business Models in Ecosystem Context

Figure 8 Global Smart Phone Users-by Country, 2013

Figure 9 Global VOIP Net Additions-by Country, 2013

Figure 10 Global Enterprise Cloud Computing Spending Share-by Year

Continued…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=site_user-USD&report_id=1653734